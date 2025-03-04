Adam Scheel News: Inks one-year deal

Scheel agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Scheel has been playing for AHL Colorado on a minor-league deal this season, going 8-1-2 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 11 appearances. The decision to sign the netminder for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign could be an indication that the Avs are preparing to part ways with a goalie ahead of Friday's trade deadline.