Adin Hill News: Allows three goals in overtime win

Hill stopped 16 of 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Hill didn't have a great game, but that was partially because the Golden Knights controlled the pace of play despite the close score. This was Hill's third straight win, but he's allowed at least three goals in six of his seven outings this season, the exception being his shutout win over the Flames on Monday. He's 5-2-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .874 save percentage. Don't let the flashy record fool you -- that kind of performance could lead to collapse at any point. The Golden Knights will be searching for their first road win in their next game, which is Wednesday in Edmonton.