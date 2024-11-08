Adin Hill News: Lets in four goals in overtime loss

Hill allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Three of the goals can be attributed to mistakes by the Golden Knights, but Hill was directly responsible for the third goal after a poor poke check. This outing snapped his four-game winning streak. The 28-year-old is now 6-2-1 with a 3.13 GAA and an .881 save percentage over nine starts, and just one of those wins has come on the road. The Golden Knights' next game is a tough one at home versus the Hurricanes on Monday.