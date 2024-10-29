Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Perfect in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Hill stopped 16 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Flames on Monday.

Hill didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, as the Golden Knights found the back of the net in each period to cruise to an easy victory. The 28-year-old netminder needed a bounce-back performance like Monday's, as his .878 save percentage across six appearances in 2024-25 remains a few ticks below the numbers he'd posted in recent years. Hill will try to keep the momentum going when the Golden Knights take on the Kings on Wednesday.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News