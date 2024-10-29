Adin Hill News: Perfect in win Monday

Hill stopped 16 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Flames on Monday.

Hill didn't have a lot of work throughout the game, as the Golden Knights found the back of the net in each period to cruise to an easy victory. The 28-year-old netminder needed a bounce-back performance like Monday's, as his .878 save percentage across six appearances in 2024-25 remains a few ticks below the numbers he'd posted in recent years. Hill will try to keep the momentum going when the Golden Knights take on the Kings on Wednesday.