Aidan Thompson News: Inks entry-level contract

Thompson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Saturday.

Thompson will also sign a PTO with AHL Rockford and play the rest of the season with the IceHogs. Thompson had 21 goals and 34 assists over 44 games with NCAA Denver in 2024-25, finishing second in the nation in scoring. He likely will spend next season at the AHL level, though he could get a cup of coffee in the NHL at some point during the season.