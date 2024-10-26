Aleksander Barkov Injury: Practicing Saturday

Barkov (lower body) practiced with the Panthers on Saturday for the first time since Oct. 10, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov has missed the last seven games after getting hurt in a loss to the Senators. Barkov could return to the lineup before the Panthers play two games in his home country of Finland against Dallas in November, but he won't play Saturday versus the Islanders. Barkov has one assist in two outings this campaign after generating 23 goals and 80 points in 73 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.