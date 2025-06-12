Aleksander Barkov News: Earns two helpers in loss

Barkov logged two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Barkov helped out on both of Matthew Tkachuk's tallies in the first period. The 29-year-old Barkov had been held off the scoresheet with a minus-3 rating and six shots on net over the first three games of this season. He's now at 18 points (eight on the power play), 45 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 playoff outings. His defensive prowess is a gift and a curse -- Barkov's had his hands full trying to contain Connor McDavid for much of this series, limiting his own chances on offense.