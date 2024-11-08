Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov News: Keeps sizzling streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 7:59am

Barkov notched three assists, including one in the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Barkov has been on an absolute tear since returning from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury, and the star playmaker is making sure he's making his presence felt as Florida rides an impressive winning run. In four games since returning to action, Barkov has two goals and eight assists, notching three multi-point efforts in that span and racking three of those helpers in the power play. The small sample size applies here, as Barkov has played just six games, but he's averaging 1.83 points per game -- a pace that shows just how good he's been to start the season, but also a figure that shows a regression is likely to happen sooner rather than later.

