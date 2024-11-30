Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: On career pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 6:48pm

Barkov had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Both points came on the power play. Barkov is on a torrid scoring pace right now, with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 17 games, and he's currently on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists). Barkov missed eight games due to injury this season, but he's still on pace to top 100 points for the first time...as long as he stays healthy. Barkov always seems to miss time due to injury, and he has already been sidelined once this season.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
