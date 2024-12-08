Aleksander Barkov News: Scores another PP goal

Barkov scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Barkov has been on a solid run of late and has extended his point streak to six games, finding twine four times and posting three multi-point efforts in that stretch. He's been deadly on the power play, as he's scored his four goals during that stretch with the man advantage. The star playmaker has been Florida's best player all season long, though his ongoing productive stretch boosts his fantasy upside even further. He has 28 points, with eight goals and 20 helpers, in his 20 outings in 2024-25.