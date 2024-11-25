Alex Iafallo News: Scores twice in win

Iafallo scored two goals, including one on the power play, and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The Jets' top six wasn't in peak form Monday, but Iafallo made up for it, snapping his personal six-game slump in the process. His first tally tied the game at 1-1, and he added a power-play marker in the third period to make it 3-1 in Winnipeg's favor. The 30-year-old winger is up to eight points (six on the power play), 23 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances. He's on pace to get back over the 30-point mark after missing it for just the second time in seven seasons in 2023-24 with 27 points over 82 regular-season outings.