Alex Lyon News: Thumped by Jets

Lyon made 23 saves in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Jets grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period and never trailed in the game, saddling Lyon with his second straight loss and third of the season. The veteran goalie saw a heavy workload early but appears to have fallen back into a timeshare with Cam Talbot -- and he may not be done falling, having allowed 10 goals on 47 shots over his last two starts. Despite those stumbles, Lyon still has a 2.78 GAA and .916 save percentage in six appearances.