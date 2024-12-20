Fantasy Hockey
Alex Ovechkin headshot

Alex Ovechkin Injury: Sheds non-contact sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 8:12am

Ovechkin (lower leg), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, donned a regular jersey during the Capitals' morning skate Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday that Ovechkin would be unavailable against Carolina, but Friday marked the first time that the 39-year-old has practiced in a regular jersey since fracturing his fibula in mid-November. Although the league's Christmas break is looming, Ovechkin will presumably be in the mix to return Sunday against the Kings or Monday against Boston if he feels good following Friday's workload.

Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals
