Alexandar Georgiev News: Allows six goals Tuesday

Georgiev stopped 34 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators. The seventh goal was an empty-netter in the final period.

Georgiev was making his fourth start across San Jose's last five games, and he was tagged with the loss for the third outing in a row. Even though the 34 saves represented his second-highest output of the campaign, the fact that he allowed six goals erases every single high statistical output he might have accomplished. Over his last four starts, Georgiev has gone 1-3-0 with a 4.04 GAA and a .879 save percentage.