Alexandar Georgiev News: Collects shootout win

Georgiev stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Georgiev didn't have to do much, but he never had a lead to protect. The Golden Knights' chances faded in the third period and overtime as the Avalanche took over the pace, and Georgiev stopped all five shootout attempts. The 28-year-old has now won his last six decisions, allowed two goals or fewer in four of them. He's 7-5-0 with a 3.26 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 14 outings (13 starts) this season. While he's not turning in top-tier performances, Georgiev has the starting role and looks to have regained some confidence after a terrible start to 2024-25. The Avalanche have a tricky back-to-back up next, with a visit to Dallas on Friday before they return home to face the Oilers on Saturday.