Alexandar Georgiev News: Defeated by old teammates

Georgiev stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It looked like Georgiev might pull off a revenge win for a bit, as the Sharks led 2-1 after two periods. The Avalanche put three past him in the third, including a pair of goals from Joel Kiviranta that showed why Colorado was willing to flip him for Mackenzie Blackwood. Georgiev is now 9-9-0 through 21 appearances including 1-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 84 shots over his first three starts as a Shark. He's added a 3.44 GAA and an .873 save percentage this season, and those marks are unlikely to improve much playing behind a young and porous defense. The Sharks have another tough matchup in Edmonton on Saturday.