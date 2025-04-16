Alexandar Georgiev News: First goalie off

Georgiev was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Oilers.

Georgiev hasn't been particularly sharp in recent weeks, going 0-2-3 with a 4.92 GAA and .858 save percentage over his last five appearances, but he'll draw the start in Wednesday's regular-season finale. He made a home start against Edmonton on Nov. 30, turning aside 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage) en route to a loss.