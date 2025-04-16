Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 11:03am

Georgiev was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Oilers.

Georgiev hasn't been particularly sharp in recent weeks, going 0-2-3 with a 4.92 GAA and .858 save percentage over his last five appearances, but he'll draw the start in Wednesday's regular-season finale. He made a home start against Edmonton on Nov. 30, turning aside 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage) en route to a loss.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now