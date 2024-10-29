Alexandar Georgiev News: Gives up three goals in loss Monday

Georgiev stopped 21 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The Avalanche also gave up two empty-netters in the final minute of the third period.

Georgiev returned to the Avalanche's crease after a four-game absence Monday, but his struggles continued and earned his fourth defeat across six appearances. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to post a save percentage above .880 in any of his outings this season, translating to a 4.62 GAA and a .822 save percentage overall. Given his subpar results this season, Georgiev should continue in a backup role for Colorado for the foreseeable future.