Alexandar Georgiev News: Loses in finale

Georgiev stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev went 0-3-3 with 25 goals allowed over his last six games of the season. The 29-year-old ends the year at 15-26-4 with a 3.71 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Per Max Miller of NHL.com, Georgiev has already been informed he'll be a free agent this summer, as general manager Mike Grier is not interested in re-signing the struggling goalie. Given Georgiev's statistical decline over the last two years, he may not find anything more than a backup role if he stays in the NHL, though he could opt to continue his career overseas. Fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting Georgiev to make a positive impact in 2025-26, regardless of where he ends up.