Alexandar Georgiev News: Makes 35 saves in OT loss

Georgiev stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Georgiev was beaten midway through the third period and with only 18 seconds left in overtime, so he had to settle with another OT loss -- the third one he's had over his last four starts. Georgiev is on a five-game losing streak, going 0-2-3 with a 4.92 GAA and an .858 save percentage over that span. It's clear he's not playing at a good-enough level to be considered as a fantasy alternative in most formats, though the Sharks only have one game left in the schedule, so it's easy to overlook Georgiev and aim for better goaltending options in that slate.