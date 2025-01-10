Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandar Georgiev headshot

Alexandar Georgiev News: Starting in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:15am

Georgiev will be between the visiting pipes in Utah on Friday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Georgiev won his first start with San Jose after his trade from Colorado in December and promptly lost his next five games. The 28-year-old netminder has ceded his spot as the No. 1 goaltender to Yaroslav Askarov with the Sharks. Georgiev is 9-12-0 in 24 appearances split between Colorado and Utah, allowing 76 goals on 615 shots (.876 save percentage). Utah is tallying 2.85 goals per game in 2024-25.

Alexandar Georgiev
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now