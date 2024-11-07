Alexandar Georgiev News: Takes hard-luck loss

Georgiev stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Jets.

While Georgiev's struggles led to a rough October for the Avalanche, this loss was not on him. The Jets scored on an odd-man rush stemming from a turnover just 1:06 into the game, and that was all the scoring in the contest. Georgiev slipped to 1-5-0 with a 4.05 GAA and an .847 save percentage through seven outings, though he'll win more often than not if he can put in this kind of performance regularly going forward. The Avalanche have a tough matchup at home versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, and with three goalies on the roster, there's no telling who might get the start.