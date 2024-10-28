Alexandar Georgiev News: Tending twine Monday

Georgiev will be between the pipes for Monday's home matchup versus the Blackhawks, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Georgiev will make his sixth start against a Blackhawks club averaging 2.44 goals over nine outings. The 28-year-old earned his first win of the campaign on Oct. 18 versus Anaheim, but he hasn't made an appearance since then, a result of his early season struggles. Georgiev has allowed at least three goals in each of his five appearances, but he draws a favorable matchup in Chicago -- the Blackhawks are second-to-last in goals for per game.