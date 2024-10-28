Fantasy Hockey
Alexandar Georgiev News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Georgiev will be between the pipes for Monday's home matchup versus the Blackhawks, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Georgiev will make his sixth start against a Blackhawks club averaging 2.44 goals over nine outings. The 28-year-old earned his first win of the campaign on Oct. 18 versus Anaheim, but he hasn't made an appearance since then, a result of his early season struggles. Georgiev has allowed at least three goals in each of his five appearances, but he draws a favorable matchup in Chicago -- the Blackhawks are second-to-last in goals for per game.

