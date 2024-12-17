Alexandar Georgiev News: Yields four goals in loss

Georgiev stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The Sharks took a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Georgiev couldn't make it last. He's now 1-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 53 shots over two starts with the Sharks since he was traded from the Avalanche. He hasn't experienced the full brunt of a defensive meltdown yet, but the results could get ugly if the team in front of him starts leaking shots at a high volume. Georgiev is now 9-8-0 with a 3.40 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 20 outings this season. He could be in line to start against his former team Thursday when the Sharks host the Avalanche -- Vitek Vanecek (head) was hurt on the bench Tuesday and may not be available for the next game.