Alexander Alexeyev News: Absent for personal reasons

Alexeyev was absent from Wednesday's practice session due to a personal matter, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

The 24-year-old would likely be in line to play Thursday against Montreal if Jakob Chychrun (upper body), who is considered day-to-day, is unable to suit up. However, it's not yet clear whether Alexeyev will be back with the team in time for Thursday's home game. Head coach Spencer Carbery also said Wednesday that Matt Roy (lower body) is "getting real close" to returning, but it's not yet clear who would enter the lineup if both Chychrun and Alexeyev are unavailable.