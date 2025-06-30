Alexander Alexeyev News: Not extended qualifying offer

The Capitals didn't extend a qualifying offer to Alexeyev on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Alexeyev appeared in just eight games for the Capitals in 2024-25 after making at least 32 appearances for the club in each of the previous two seasons. He was held without a point last year while recording 14 blocked shots and nine hits over his limited action in the NHL. He'll seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.