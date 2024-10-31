Alexander Alexeyev News: Rejoins team Thursday

Alexeyev (personal) was back with the Caps ahead of Thursday's clash with Montreal, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Alexeyev will slot into the lineup for Washington for the first time this season thanks to injuries to Matt Roy (lower body) and Jakob Chychrun (upper body). With both injured players still sporting non-contact jerseys at Thursday's game-day skate, the 24-year-old Alexeyev could be pressed into service for the Capitals' upcoming back-to-back versus Columbus and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, as well.