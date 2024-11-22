Alexander Nylander News: Inks one-year deal

Nylander secured a one-year, $775,000 contract with Toronto on Friday.

Nylander earned his contract by racking up eight goals and four assists in 14 minor-league contests for AHL Toronto while on a minor-league-only deal. Selected by the Sabres with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old winger has failed to secure a long-term role at the NHL level, playing in just 121 NHL contests for Buffalo, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Columbus. In a corresponding move, the Leafs designated Matthew Knies (upper body) in a corresponding move.