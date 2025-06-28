Alexei Medvedev News: Goalie joins Canucks in Round 2

Medvedev was the 47th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Medvedev was born on September 10th, making him one of the youngest players available in the draft. He joined London this past season and posted a 22-8-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage in 34 games. Medvedev was part of a committee in net for the Knights the entire season and ended up not playing at all in their run to the OHL Championship. There's reason to believe he could have been drafted even higher if his team had elected to lean on him a bit more frequently. Medvedev has quality size (6-foot-2) and is very athletic. It's just about getting continued reps at this point and putting it all together.