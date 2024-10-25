Alexis Lafreniere News: Inks seven-year contract

Lafreniere has signed a seven-year, $52.15 contract extension with the Rangers on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lafreniere's $7.45 annual cap hit, which will begin with the 2025-26 campaign, has the potential to look like a steal for the Rangers in the years to come. Although Lafreniere was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he had a quiet start to his NHL career, failing to reach the 40-point milestone in any of his first three campaigns. However, Lafreniere took a major step forward in the 2023-24 regular season with 28 goals and 57 points in 82 outings and excelled further in the 2024 playoffs, providing eight goals and 14 points across 16 appearances. Lafreniere has followed up that breakout campaign with a strong start to 2024-25, collecting four goals and seven points through seven outings. Still just 23 years old, Lafreniere seems to be starting to live up to the high standard of being a No. 1 overall selection.