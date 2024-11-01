Alexis Lafreniere News: Pair of points in win

Lafreniere scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Lafreniere earned his second multi-point effort of the season, which included the game-winning goal at 2:56 of the third period. The winger has displayed consistency in a second-line role, getting on the scoresheet in eight of 10 contests so far without going more than two games without a goal. The 23-year-old has five tallies, five assists, 20 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating, and his goal Friday was his first power-play point of the campaign.