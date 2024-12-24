Andreas Englund News: Can't get into lineup

Englund has been scratched for 17 straight games dating back to Nov. 13.

Even with the Kings routinely deploying seven defensemen lately, Englund hasn't been able to get into the lineup. Kyle Burroughs has instead filled the role of enforcer while dressing as the seventh blueliner, while Englund remains a veteran capable of stepping in at a moment's notice. Over eight contests this season, he has one goal, four shots on net, 12 PIM and 17 hits while averaging 11:48 of ice time. He doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy as long as he's stuck in the press box.