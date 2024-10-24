Andrei Vasilevskiy News: First off ice Thursday

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida, and is slated to get the home start versus Minnesota on Thursday.

After winning his first three starts, Vasilevskiy has lost two in a row, including getting pulled in the second period Monday in Toronto, after giving up four goals on 14 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 with a 3.15 GAA and an .878 save percentage. The Wild are 4-0-2, averaging 3.33 goals per game.