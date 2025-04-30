Andrei Vasilevskiy News: In goal for Game 5
Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 22 shots in Game 4 on Monday, squandering a lead late in the third period. That loss makes Wednesday's game a must-win for the Lightning to keep their season alive. Vasilevskiy is 1-3 with a 2.79 GAA and an .884 save percentage over the first four games of the series and has had his hands full with the defending champions at times.
