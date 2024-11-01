Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Lets in three goals in loss

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 20 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Vasilevskiy kept the game close, but the Wild scored three times over the final six minutes, twice when he had left the crease for an extra attacker. This snapped his three-game winning streak, and fantasy managers will have to hope he doesn't go on a skid like he did after his opening winning streak was snapped. The 30-year-old is 6-4-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 10 starts. The Lightning continue their road trip with a massive challenge Sunday in Winnipeg.