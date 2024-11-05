Andrei Vasilevskiy News: On precipice of major record

Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

The game was tight throughout, with the Blues holding a slim 2-1 lead until the 8:51 mark of the third. Vasilevskiy has lost two straight games after ringing up three consecutive wins. His next win will be his 300th, and he'll shatter a 61-year-old record for the quickest NHL goaltender to reach that number. Jacques Plante is the record holder at 528 games, but Vasy has played just 488 games. Vasilevskiy came into 2024-25 looking to rebound from what was his worst statistical season of his career, but he's seen some struggles. His 2.59 GAA and .903 save percentage are decent, but he hasn't stolen games for the Bolts this season.