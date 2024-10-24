Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Third straight loss

Vasilevskiy made 14 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

He allowed three goals, all of which were scored when Vasilevskiy was moving post-to-post. He wasn't out of shape; he simply didn't get across fast enough. The first two were seam passes through the crease that were converted on one timers. The other was a feed from the corner to Joel Eriksson Ek one-timed through Vasilevskiy from the top of the crease. Vasilevskiy has lost three consecutive games after winning his first three contests. He allowed 12 goals (.797 save percentage) in his last three games after he allowed just five goals (.931) in his first three games. There will always be ebbs and flows in the season. Vasilevskiy will settle into a groove soon.