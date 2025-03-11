Angus MacDonell News: Inks entry-level deal

MacDonell agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

MacDonell has been putting up solid numbers with OHL Brampton this season, racking up 24 goals and 23 helpers in 39 outings. Selected by the Stars in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old center will likely need another year developing in juniors in addition to some time in the minors before making the jump to the NHL. At this point, MacDonell would be a long-term project for fantasy players.