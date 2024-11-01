Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Mantha headshot

Anthony Mantha News: Bags apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Mantha notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Mantha began the contest on the fourth line, but he was moved up to the third line when Andrei Kuzmenko was benched for poor performance. After enduring a recent six-game slump, Mantha has a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The winger is up to six points, 10 shots on net, 11 PIM, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 11 appearances this season. His streaky scoring will make him prone to moving around the lineup, and it remains to be seen where he'll slot in for Sunday's game versus the Oilers.

Anthony Mantha
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
