Anthony Mantha News: Lone goal in loss

Mantha scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah.

Mantha snapped a six-game slump with his second-period tally. The 30-year-old winger was dropped to the fourth line at even strength, though he remains in the power-play mix. Mantha can be a streaky scorer and often doesn't make a large impact outside of offense, so he's a streaming option in fantasy. He's at five points, nine shots on net, nine PIM, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances.