Anthony Mantha News: Needs to shoot more

Calgary head coach Ryan Huska wants Mantha to shoot more, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports. "You saw tonight, there was multiple times he was standing right in front of the net," Huska praised. "That's how he scored his goal. And for a guy that is his size and has his ability with the puck, that's what we need out of him."

Mantha registered a power-play goal and fired four shots on net, leaving the coach and the player in agreement that he needs to shoot more. Those four shots Sunday were nearly a third of his season total of 14 SOG through 12 outings. The winger, who's tied for second on the team with four goals, rides a three-game point streak into Tuesday's road meeting with the Canadiens.