Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Discharged from hospital

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Stolarz (upper body) has left the hospital and is recovering back home, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Tuesday.

At this point, Stolarz should be considered questionable at best heading into Game 2 against the Panthers on Wednesday. Assuming the netminder is in the concussion protocol, which hasn't been confirmed yet, he will be hard-pressed to get the starting nod in Game 2. If that's the case, Joseph Woll will make his first start since the regular-season finale against Detroit on April 17.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
