Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 9:36am

Stolarz (upper body) won't be an option for the Game 7 home matchup versus Florida on Sunday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Stolarz has been skating but still hasn't resumed practicing yet. He will miss his sixth straight game and still doesn't have an exact timeline for his return to the lineup. Joseph Woll will start in Game 7 versus the Panthers on Sunday, while Matt Murray will be the backup.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
