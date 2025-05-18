Anthony Stolarz News: Backing up in Game 7

Contrary to a prior report, Stolarz (upper body) will suit up as the backup for Sunday's Game 7 matchup against the Panthers, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

In a surprising turn of events, Stolarz will be an option in goal in the scenario that Joseph Woll falters or gets injured. The 31-year-old Stolarz was hurt in a 5-4 win in Game 1 but has been making strides in his recovery since then. The New Jersey native has a 4-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .901 save percentage over seven appearances in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.