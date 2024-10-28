Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz News: Ends Jets' season-opening streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 8:50pm

Stolarz made 19 saves on 23 shots in a 6-4 win over the Jets on Monday.

The Maple Leafs dominated the first two periods and were up 5-2 before they allowed the Jets back in the game in the third, but he stood tall. Stolarz was back in net Monday after Saturday's overtime loss, so it's clear that coach Craig Berube trusts him in net right now as Joseph Woll works his way back from a lower-body injury. Stolarz is now 4-2-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .916 save percentage after handing the Jets their first loss of the season.

