Anton Frondell News: Pens entry-level pact

Frondell signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Frondell notched 11 goals and 25 points across 29 regular-season outings with Djurgardens IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan in 2024-25. He added three tallies and seven points in 16 qualification games to get the club back into the SHL. He will likely remain in Sweden for at least one more campaign. Chicago chose the 18-year-old forward with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.