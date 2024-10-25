Anton Lundell News: Quick strike opens scoring

Lundell scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Lundell set the tone by scoring just 44 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old center has eight points over his last six games as he continues to see top-six minutes during Aleksander Barkov's (lower body) absence. Lundell has five goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating over nine appearances this season. It's expected he'll have a reduced role when Barkov returns, but Lundell's production could encourage head coach Paul Maurice to find a way to keep the talented Finn in a top-six role.