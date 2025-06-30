Anton Malmstrom News: Not presented with qualifying offer

Malmstrom did not secure a qualifying offer from the Blues on Monday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Malmstrom logged one assist and four PIM over 10 games with AHL Springfield this past campaign. The Swedish blueliner also appeared in 31 regular-season games with ECHL Florida, having recorded six goals, 15 points and a plus-8 rating. The 25-year-old is now scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.