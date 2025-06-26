Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Antti Tuomisto headshot

Antti Tuomisto News: Pens one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Tuomisto agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Thursday.

Tuomisto made 67 regular-season appearances for AHL Grand Rapids last season in which he generated three goals and 24 assists. Selected by the Wings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut and doesn't appear to be close to becoming an NHL player any time soon.

Antti Tuomisto
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now