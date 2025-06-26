Antti Tuomisto News: Pens one-year deal

Tuomisto agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Thursday.

Tuomisto made 67 regular-season appearances for AHL Grand Rapids last season in which he generated three goals and 24 assists. Selected by the Wings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut and doesn't appear to be close to becoming an NHL player any time soon.