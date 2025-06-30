Arshdeep Bains News: Signs two-year deal

Bains signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Vancouver on Monday, according to PuckPedia.

It's a two-way deal in Year 1 before becoming a one-way agreement in Year 2. Bains had one goal, eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and 17 hits in 13 NHL appearances with Vancouver in the 2024-25 regular season. He helped AHL Abbotsford win the Calder Cup by collecting seven goals and 24 points in 24 playoff games. Bains also had 11 tallies and 32 assists in 50 minor-league outings during the regular season. Bains may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the AHL.